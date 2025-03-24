Pau Navarro News: Signs contract extension until 2030

Navarro has signed a contract extension with Villarreal until 2030, the club announced.

Navarro made his first-team debut this season after impressing coach Marcelino Garcia Toral. The 18-year-old defender came through Villarreal's academy and established himself with Villarreal B in the Segunda Division last season. This campaign he has made 10 appearances in La Liga and two in the Copa del Rey. His contract extension reflects the club's confidence in him moving forward.