Pau Navarro News: Starts against Alaves
Navarro (undisclosed) is in the initial lineup to face Alaves on Friday.
Navarro won't miss any game after leaving the previous league match with a physical issue, retaining his spot in a center-back pairing alongside Rafa Marin. The young defender could be relied on for defensive stats after tallying multiple clearances and tackles in all but one of his last six matches played.
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