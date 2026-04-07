Pau Navarro News: Unlucky with own goal

Pau Navarro recorded an own goal and six clearances in Monday's 1-0 defeat to Girona.

Navarro was trying to prevent a cross from coming into the box and the ball deflected off his foot and into the net, resulting in an own goal which was the difference in the match. He was solid with clearing the ball in general though, and should not be troubled much by an Athletic team that has managed just 32 goals in 30 league games.