Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Pau Torres headshot

Pau Torres Injury: Available Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Torres (foot) is available for Tuesday's trip to Brugge, according to manager Unai Emery. "The other players are in the squad, Torres, Mings and Cash. Kamara was in the squad Friday and for tomorrow he could start playing minutes."

Torres traveled to Belgium and is now an option for Tuesday's clash. The defender has been sidelined for about two months, and is now fit and ready for some minutes. It's unclear if he will be ready for anything more than a bench cameo during Tuesday's Champions League action.

Pau Torres
Aston Villa
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now