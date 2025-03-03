Pau Torres Injury: Available Tuesday

Torres (foot) is available for Tuesday's trip to Brugge, according to manager Unai Emery. "The other players are in the squad, Torres, Mings and Cash. Kamara was in the squad Friday and for tomorrow he could start playing minutes."

Torres traveled to Belgium and is now an option for Tuesday's clash. The defender has been sidelined for about two months, and is now fit and ready for some minutes. It's unclear if he will be ready for anything more than a bench cameo during Tuesday's Champions League action.