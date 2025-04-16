Pau Torres News: Assists Tuesday

Torres assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Paris Saint-Germain.

Torres set up John McGinn's goal in the 55th minute Tuesday, a goal which cut PSG's aggregate lead to two goals. It marked Torres' second goal contribution in all competitions this season. He also put in a strong defensive effort as he won two tackles, intercepted one pass, made three clearances and won seven duels in his full 90 minutes. His UCL campaign comes to a close with two assists and four clean sheets across nine appearances (seven starts).