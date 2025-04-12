Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Paul Akouokou headshot

Paul Akouokou Injury: Fit for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Akouokou (undisclosed) is an option for Sunday's match against Auxerre, according to manager Paulo Fonseca. "Paul, on the other hand, is not injured. He's ready to play."

Akouokou looks to be back from his injuries after an early exit from Thursday's match, with the midfielder already deemed fit. He did start in their last outing and will hope to see that spot, although that was his first start of the season and he typically sees more of a rotational role.

Paul Akouokou
Lyon
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now