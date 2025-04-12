Paul Akouokou Injury: Fit for Sunday

Akouokou (undisclosed) is an option for Sunday's match against Auxerre, according to manager Paulo Fonseca. "Paul, on the other hand, is not injured. He's ready to play."

Akouokou looks to be back from his injuries after an early exit from Thursday's match, with the midfielder already deemed fit. He did start in their last outing and will hope to see that spot, although that was his first start of the season and he typically sees more of a rotational role.