Paul Arriola Injury: Could miss up to four weeks

Arriola is expected to miss up to four weeks with a calf injury, confirmed head coach Brian Schmetzer per Niko Moreno of MLS Espanol.

Arriola is set for a longer absence after his calf injury picked vs Portland on Aug 1. He's struggled as is to keep healthy, only playing 12 times this season, starting just five games, as he is also coming off from a long term injury dating back to 2025.