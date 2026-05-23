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Paul Arriola Injury: Dealing with adductor concern

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2026

Arriola could miss upcoming action due to an adductor muscle problem, the MLS reported Saturday.

Arriola is a doubt heading into the World Cup break, with the severity of his issue still unknown. He made his third start of the season and played 61 minutes during the last league match on May 17, and his potential absence would force the team to a change on the left wing. In that case, Paul Rothrock will likely bounce back to a major role.

Paul Arriola
Seattle Sounders FC
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