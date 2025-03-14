Fantasy Soccer
Paul Arriola Injury: Diagnosed with ACL injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Arriola will miss the entire 2025 season after suffering a torn ACL against Cruz Azul in the CONCACAF Champions League.

Arriola departed the field in tears when he sustained the injury, and the exams confirmed what turned out to be the worst possible diagnosis. The winger is set to miss the entire 2025 MLS season, and that'll be a huge blow for the Sounders, as he was expected to play a big role in the squad.

Paul Arriola
Seattle Sounders FC
