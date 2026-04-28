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Paul Arriola Injury: Expected back for SKC clash

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Arriola (groin) is expected to be available for Saturday's clash against Sporting Kansas City, according to Jackson Felts of Sounders Weekly Shows.

Arriola had been limited to individual drills during Tuesday's session as he worked through the groin issue he picked up in mid-April, but the positive update from the club suggests he has made enough progress to be in contention for the weekend. The winger had been building momentum before the injury struck and his return gives Seattle more attacking options on the flanks, where he will compete with Paul Rothrock and Jordan Morris for playing time once fully back up to speed.

Paul Arriola
Seattle Sounders FC
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