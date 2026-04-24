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Paul Arriola Injury: Injured to face Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 24, 2026

Arriola is out for the time being due to an adductor injury, per the MLS Player Status Report.

Arriola is a new entry on this report, and losing him to an adductor issue is a real blow for Seattle's attack, given his experience and ability to contribute in wide areas. He's been a reliable option for the Sounders and carries legitimate value when healthy and starting, making this one of the more impactful new absences across the entire report. Adductor injuries as out on first appearance, typically suggest at least two to three weeks on the sideline.

Paul Arriola
Seattle Sounders FC
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