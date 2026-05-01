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Paul Arriola Injury: Recovered from injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Arriola (groin) is back with the team for upcoming fixtures after manager Brian Schmetzer confirmed his availability for Saturday's game versus Sporting Kansas City, per Jackson Felts of KJR Radio.

Arriola was limited in training at the beginning of the week but regained enough fitness to be an option again following a one-game absence. The attacker made his first two starts of the season just before getting hurt, but he failed to make a big impact. In any case, his return adds a solid asset in the rotation with Jordan Morris and Paul Rothrock on the wings.

Paul Arriola
Seattle Sounders FC
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