Paul Arriola Injury: Training on side

Arriola (groin) was involved in individual drills during Tuesday's practice, according to Niko Moreno of Pulso Sports.

Arriola is still a doubt for his side's next games due to the injury he picked up in mid-April. He was only starting to gain momentum following a quiet start to the season, and his current issue could limit his participation for a longer period. However, he'll challenge Paul Rothrock and Jordan Morris on the wings as soon as he's healthy.