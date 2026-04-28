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Paul Arriola Injury: Training on side

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Arriola (groin) was involved in individual drills during Tuesday's practice, according to Niko Moreno of Pulso Sports.

Arriola is still a doubt for his side's next games due to the injury he picked up in mid-April. He was only starting to gain momentum following a quiet start to the season, and his current issue could limit his participation for a longer period. However, he'll challenge Paul Rothrock and Jordan Morris on the wings as soon as he's healthy.

Paul Arriola
Seattle Sounders FC
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