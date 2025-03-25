Fantasy Soccer
Paul Arriola headshot

Paul Arriola Injury: Undergoes successful surgery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2025

Arriola has undergone successful surgery for the torn ACL injury he suffered against Cruz Azul in the CONCACAF, he announced on his socials.

Arriola underwent successful surgery for his torn ACL and will now begin his long-term recovery. He is out for the entire 2025 MLS season and will aim to return to full fitness for 2026. He was expected to play a key role for the Sounders after joining in the transfer window.

