Paul Arriola Injury: Undergoes successful surgery

Arriola underwent successful surgery for his torn ACL and will now begin his long-term recovery. He is out for the entire 2025 MLS season and will aim to return to full fitness for 2026. He was expected to play a key role for the Sounders after joining in the transfer window.