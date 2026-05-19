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Paul Arriola News: Sends four crosses in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Arriola had two shots (one on goal) and four crosses (two accurate) in Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Los Angeles Galaxy.

Arriola wasn't particularly accurate with the end product, but in a game where the Sounders didn't do much offensively, the winger was one of their standout players. Arriola has been limited to just three starts in the current MLS campaign, but if he stays healthy, he should see more playing time after the 2026 FIFA World Cup break.

Paul Arriola
Seattle Sounders FC
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