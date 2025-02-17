Fantasy Soccer
Paul Bellon News: Scores goal in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Bellon scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 2-1 win versus Atletico San Luis.

Bellon headed a set-piece cross for the winning goal in the 87th minute of Sunday's clash. It was also a solid defensive performance for the center-back, who posted game-high totals of four interceptions and four tackles. The goal was his first in over a year, so it's not something that can be expected from him on a regular basis. He has made two consecutive starts but will face more competition as soon as Adonis Frias (undisclosed) returns to full fitness.

