Paul Joly News: Signs permanently

Joly has joined Kaiserslautern on a permanent basis after his loan spell with the German club, his former club announced.

Joly had spent the season on loan at Kaiserslautern after leaving Auxerre, and the permanent move brings a definitive end to his time with the French side. The midfielder had made 26 appearances for Auxerre the previous season including 10 starts before departing on loan, and will now look to establish himself as a regular contributor in Germany on a long-term basis.