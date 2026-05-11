Paul Marie News: Supplies assist in draw
Marie assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
Marie's key pass setup the lone San Jose goal Saturday in their 1-1 draw versus Vancouver. In addition to his assist, the midfielder contributed one tackle (one won) and one clearance to the defensive effort over his 62 minute shift. Marie's inclusion in the starting XI Saturday was his first across eight appearances.
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