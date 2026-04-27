Paul Mendy Injury: Bags brace and leaves early in Atalanta game

Mendy scored two goals to go with two shots (two on target) before exiting Monday's fixture versus Atalanta at half-time due to a possible thigh issue, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.

Mendy delivered in his first start, hitting the net twice in eight minutes thanks to two clinical finishes from inside the box. On the other end, he felt something on the back of his thigh in the final action of the first half and didn't return from the locker room. His replacement, Gennaro Borrelli, was also injured later on. Andrea Belotti and Semih Kilicsoy would be candidates to start versus Bologna on Sunday if neither recovered.