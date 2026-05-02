Paul Mendy Injury: Fit for Bologna match

Mendy (thigh) has been named in Cagliari's squad list to face Bologna on Sunday.

Mendy escaped without serious consequences after bowing out early last week, but might begin on the bench since he didn't train a lot during in recent days. He bagged a brace in the previous match and has notched at least one shot in the last three games (one start), totaling four attempts (two on target) and adding one key pass, one clearance and one block. Michael Folorunsho, Semih Kilicsoy or Andrea Belotti would lead the line if he didn't.