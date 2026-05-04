Paul Mendy News: Quiet cameo in Bologna game

Mendy (thigh) had three touches and no further stats in 17 minutes in Sunday's 0-0 draw with Bologna.

Mendy was deployed only later after hurting his thigh in a rare start last week and didn't produce, ending a three-game streak with at least one shot. He'll look to get healthier and could replace Alessandro Deiola (thigh) in the XI against Udinese on Saturday, with Michael Folorunsho moving to the midfield.