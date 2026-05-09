Paul Mendy News: Wasteful in Udinese contest

Mendy drew one foul and recorded four shots (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-0 defeat against Udinese.

Mendy played the whole game for the first time since entering the rotation and registered a new season high in shots, but he couldn't punch one home despite a couple of very enticing opportunities. He'll likely continue leading the line while Gennaro Borrelli (thigh) is on the shelf. He has bagged a brace and tallied eight shots (two on target), three chances created and one cross (zero accurate) in the last five rounds.