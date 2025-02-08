Paul Nebel News: Five cross in draw

Nebel registered three shots (one on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus FC Augsburg.

Nebel attempted five crosses for the third match in a row or the fifth in seven matches. In his last 12 games he has scored five goals and provided two assists. Five of these goal involvements have come away from home. Only two of his teammates have taken more set pieces than the attacking midfielder.