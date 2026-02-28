Paul Nebel News: Gets assist

Nebel assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Bayer Leverkusen.

The midfielder provided plenty of good service and was rewarded with an assist, though the match ultimately resulted in a draw. Nebel has a somewhat decent matchup leading Mainz's attack against Stuttgart, a team which has let in 32 goals in domestic play this season.