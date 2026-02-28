Paul Nebel headshot

Paul Nebel News: Gets assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Nebel assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Bayer Leverkusen.

The midfielder provided plenty of good service and was rewarded with an assist, though the match ultimately resulted in a draw. Nebel has a somewhat decent matchup leading Mainz's attack against Stuttgart, a team which has let in 32 goals in domestic play this season.

Paul Nebel
FSV Mainz 05
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now