Paul Nebel News: Nets brace

Nebel scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Eintracht Frankfurt.

Nebel did everything to earn all three points against Frankfurt. He netted both goals, sent in five crosses and nearly had an assist. The attacking midfielder has been excellent in Mainz and continues to draw attention from elsewhere in the Bundesliga. With this sort of offensive output Nebel has made himself a crucial part of the attack.