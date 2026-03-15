Paul Nebel News: Opens the scoring early

Nebel scored a goal with his lone shot while crossing seven times inaccurately, creating three chances and making three tackles (winning two) during Sunday's 2-0 win over Werder Bremen.

Nebel opened the scoring after just five minutes while leading Mainz in crosses, chances created and tackles during the win. The goal was the first since September for the midfielder as he's combined for two goal involvements, four shots, eight chances created and 17 crosses over his last three appearances.