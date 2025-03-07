Paul Nebel News: Opens the scoring Friday
Nebel scored a goal while taking four shots (two on goal), crossing three times (one accurate) and creating two chances during Friday's 3-1 win over Gladbach.
Nebel found the back of the net in the 39th minute to open the scoring in the match while leading Mainz with four shots. The attacker has two goals to go along with six shots, two chances created and nine crosses over his last three starts.
