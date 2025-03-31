Fantasy Soccer
Paul Nebel News: Scores in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Nebel scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 3-1 loss versus Borussia Dortmund.

Nebel scored once, Mainz's only goal during Sunday's loss to Dortmund. The midfielder has been an absolute revelation for the midfielder, who has become invaluable in the attack. The midfielder will hope to keep the great form rolling as Mainz continue an improbable roll through the top of the table.

Paul Nebel
FSV Mainz 05
