Paul Nebel News: Scores late goal Saturday

Nebel found the back of the net Saturday with a strike in the 95th minute assisted by Lee Jae-Sung that secured the win. It marked his sixth goal of the season and his first since Dec. 21. He helped his side keep a clean sheet as well, contributing two tackles and one clearance in his full 90 minutes of action.