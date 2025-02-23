Fantasy Soccer
Paul Nebel headshot

Paul Nebel News: Scores late goal Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Nebel scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-0 victory against FC St. Pauli. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 87th minute.

Nebel found the back of the net Saturday with a strike in the 95th minute assisted by Lee Jae-Sung that secured the win. It marked his sixth goal of the season and his first since Dec. 21. He helped his side keep a clean sheet as well, contributing two tackles and one clearance in his full 90 minutes of action.

