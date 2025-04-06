Paul Nebel News: Sets up goal on Saturday
Nebel assisted once to go with nine crosses (three accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Holstein Kiel.
Nebel set up the equalizer for Nelson Weiper in the 75th minute. Nebel registered the most crosses in game, created three chances and also made three tackles. He has accumulated four goal involvements in six games while also registering 21 crosses and eight shots.
