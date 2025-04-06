Fantasy Soccer
Paul Nebel headshot

Paul Nebel News: Sets up goal on Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Nebel assisted once to go with nine crosses (three accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Holstein Kiel.

Nebel set up the equalizer for Nelson Weiper in the 75th minute. Nebel registered the most crosses in game, created three chances and also made three tackles. He has accumulated four goal involvements in six games while also registering 21 crosses and eight shots.

Paul Nebel
FSV Mainz 05
Paul Nebel
FSV Mainz 05
