Paul Nebel News: Sets up lone Mainz goal

Nebel had an assist while taking an off target shot, crossing once accurately, creating two chances and making three tackles (winning one) during Sunday's 3-1 loss to Union Berlin.

Nebel set up Sheraldo Becker in the 48th minute assisting Mainz's lone goal while leading the team in tackles. The assist was the first since February for Nebel as he's combined for two goal involvements, three shots, four chances created and nine tackles over his last three starts.