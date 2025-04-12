Fantasy Soccer
Paul Nebel headshot

Paul Nebel News: Shown second yellow

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Nebel was shown a red card in the 94th minute of Saturday's 2-0 loss to Hoffenheim.

Nebel was almost through the whole match before receiving his second yellow of the contest, sent off in extra time. This is going to be a tough loss, as he is an everyday starter, with Marco Richter or Lennard Maloney as possible replacements. He will miss next contests match against Wolfsburg on April 19, returning against Bayern Munich on April 26.

Paul Nebel
FSV Mainz 05
More Stats & News
