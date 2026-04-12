Paul Nebel News: Struggles in service

Nebel registered eight crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 1-0 loss versus SC Freiburg.

While Nebel did put in eight crosses and three corner kicks, only one of those crosses was deemed to be accurate. That wasn't going to cut it, even against a poor defensive team in Freiburg. Nebel will need to do better to take advantage of another favorable matchup, as Monchengladbach have conceded 49 goals in 29 league games.