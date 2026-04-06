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Paul Nebel News: Three shots in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Nebel generated three shots (zero on goal), eight crosses (three accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 win against Hoffenheim.

Nebel took three shots and sent in eight crosses during Saturday's win, a nice showing even with no goal contributions. The midfielder was a constant danger throughout the match and continues to be an offensive dynamo in attacking midfield. He will hope to build on this as Mainz look to finish the Bundesliga strong.

Paul Nebel
FSV Mainz 05
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