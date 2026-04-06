Paul Nebel News: Three shots in win

Nebel generated three shots (zero on goal), eight crosses (three accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 win against Hoffenheim.

Nebel took three shots and sent in eight crosses during Saturday's win, a nice showing even with no goal contributions. The midfielder was a constant danger throughout the match and continues to be an offensive dynamo in attacking midfield. He will hope to build on this as Mainz look to finish the Bundesliga strong.