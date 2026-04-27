Paul Nebel News: Two shots, one goal

Nebel scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Bayern Munich.

Nebel ended a four-game skid without a goal contribution Saturday, as the midfielder stepped up for a goal in the 29th minute. This is a fourth goal of the season for him, all of which have come since the start of March. He also has 1 assist as he closes in on 2,000 minutes played this campaign.