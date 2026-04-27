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Paul Nebel News: Two shots, one goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Nebel scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Bayern Munich.

Nebel ended a four-game skid without a goal contribution Saturday, as the midfielder stepped up for a goal in the 29th minute. This is a fourth goal of the season for him, all of which have come since the start of March. He also has 1 assist as he closes in on 2,000 minutes played this campaign.

Paul Nebel
FSV Mainz 05
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