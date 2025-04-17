Paul Onuachu Injury: 50/50 to face Hammers

Onuachu (ankle) is a game-time decision for Saturday's match against West Ham, according to manager Simon Rusk. "He's back in and around it the last day or two, so it might be a bit 50-50 at this point, so it's one to assess tomorrow and give us a bit more time to see where he's at. We're hopeful but it's not conclusive."

Onuachu was forced off last match after he looked to return too quickly from an ankle injury, with that same injury possibly limiting him this week. He is currently considered a late call after he was able to train some this week, likely needing to pass testing to be an option. With the forward having to come off after returning last match, only expect the forward to see a bench spot if fit, with Tylder Dibling likely to see the start in his place.