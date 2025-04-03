Paul Onuachu Injury: Can be a fitness doubt Sunday

Onuachu limped off the pitch in the 89th minute of Wednesday's 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace and could be a fitness doubt for Sunday's match. Coach Ivan Juric revealed that he has been struggling with recovery recently, per the Daily Echo. "I hope so [that he will be available Sunday], sometimes he needs a little bit of time to physically recover after the matches because he is so tall - we will see tomorrow. I have to say that for the last few weeks I have really liked Cameron Archer and how he has trained, he is in good form and we have him if Paul cannot do it."

