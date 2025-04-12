Paul Onuachu Injury: Off at halftime
Onuachu was forced off at halftime of Saturday's match against Aston Villa due to an apparent injury.
Onuachu looks to have possible seen too much playing time too quickly after he returned from an ankle injury this week, as he would only last 45 Saturday. This will be something to watch, as he could be set to miss some more time. He was replaced by Tyler Dibling, a possible replacement moving forward.
