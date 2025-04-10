Paul Onuachu Injury: Set for assessment

Onuachu is set for assessment ahead of Saturday's match against Aston Villa, according to manager Simon Rusk. "Paul's trained and is in and around it, there's still one or two we're assessing and ongoing and Paul is one of them, but we're hoping there that the signs are good."

Onuachu looks to be a late call for Saturday's match despite his return from an ankle injury in their last contest, as the injury appearing to still be giving the forward some issues. That said, he will be set to receive some testing, that likely deciding if he can play. With such doubt around the player, only expect a bench spot if fit.