Paul Onuachu News: Assist in loss to Cherries

Onuachu assisted once to go with two shots (none on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-1 defeat versus AFC Bournemouth.

Onuachu had a disappointing showing Saturday. The striker did not manage to place any shots on target but had an attempt blocked. Despite his ineffective impact on goalscoring he did manage to create the assist for Saints only goal scored by Kamaldeen Sulemana. The Nigerian had been in hot form, he has netted two from the Saints previous three EPL matches.