Paul Onuachu News: Logs goal in start

Onuachu scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal) in Wednesday's 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace. He was injured and subbed out in the 89th minute.

As the winter proved, Onuachu can get into a good run of form with scoring, logging two goals across three appearances. This time, he has logged goals in back-to-back games. With four goals, Onuachu is currently Southampton's leading scorer.