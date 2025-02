Onuachu had three shots (two on goal) in Tuesday's 4-0 loss to Chelsea. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 47th minute.

Onuachu was back in the starting XI for the Saints after coming off the bench against Brighton. He's appeared in the last 11 PL matches in a row, scoring two goals with one assists while totaling 20 shots (nine on target) in that span.