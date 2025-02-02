Paul Onuachu News: Scores later winner

Onuachu scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Ipswich Town.

Onuachu pounced on a spilled rebound Saturday to score Southampton's second goal in their 2-1 victory over Ipswich Town. The forward has now attempted five shots (four on goal) and scored twice over his last three appearances (two starts). With Southampton having scored the least goals in the Premier League this season, Onuachu's two goals tie him for the second most on the team, despite his having made only 14 appearances (six starts).