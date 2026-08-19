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Paul Pogba Injury: Contract terminated by mutual agreement

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 19, 2026

Pogba has had his contract with Monaco terminated by mutual agreement, ending an association that began in the 2025 offseason and was originally set to run through June 2027, the club announced.

Pogba made six Ligue 1 appearances for Monaco, including just one start, totaling 115 minutes without a goal or assist as persistent fitness issues limited his impact throughout his time at the club. Monaco expressed gratitude for his professionalism and commitment, noting that the goals initially set for the partnership were only partially achieved. Pogba's departure comes just before the start of the new season, closing the chapter on his attempt to return to competitive football after a lengthy absence from the game. His next destination remains to be seen as he now looks for a new club following his exit from the principality.

Paul Pogba
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