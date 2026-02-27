Paul Pogba headshot

Paul Pogba Injury: Could return after intl break

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 27, 2026

Pogba (knee) could return to the squad after the March international break, manager Sebastien Pocognoli told media during Friday's pre-match press conference.

Pogba was spotted training with the ball earlier this week, but the veteran midfielder remains weeks away from returning to action. That means that a potential return date could be the match against Marseille on April 5.

Paul Pogba
Monaco
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paul Pogba See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paul Pogba See More
7 Facts To Know For The 2022 World Cup - Lionel Messi's Last Ride?
SOC
7 Facts To Know For The 2022 World Cup - Lionel Messi's Last Ride?
Author Image
Ben Novack
October 28, 2022
2022 World Cup: Golden Boot Odds
SOC
2022 World Cup: Golden Boot Odds
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
October 26, 2022
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Picks
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
April 15, 2022
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
April 14, 2022