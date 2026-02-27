Paul Pogba Injury: Could return after intl break
Pogba (knee) could return to the squad after the March international break, manager Sebastien Pocognoli told media during Friday's pre-match press conference.
Pogba was spotted training with the ball earlier this week, but the veteran midfielder remains weeks away from returning to action. That means that a potential return date could be the match against Marseille on April 5.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paul Pogba See More
-
World Cup
7 Facts To Know For The 2022 World Cup - Lionel Messi's Last Ride?October 28, 2022
-
World Cup
2022 World Cup: Golden Boot OddsOctober 26, 2022
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL PicksApril 15, 2022
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33April 14, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paul Pogba See More