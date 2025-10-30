Pogba is very close to making his return to the football pitch after not playing for several years due to a long-term suspension and multiple injuries. The midfielder has trained hard since his arrival in Monaco during the summer to regain his fitness and is now very close to making a match squad. This could happen in Saturday's clash against Paris FC. That said, after such a long time without playing, Pogba will likely be eased back into action and his role for the Diagonale will depend on his sensations.