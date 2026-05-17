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Paul Pogba Injury: Dealing with knock

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2026

Pogba (undisclosed) has been ruled out of Sunday's season finale against Strasbourg due to a knock, according to the club.

Pogba ends what has been another deeply frustrating campaign plagued by injuries with just six appearances (one start), contributing two shots, four tackles, one interception and five clearances across that limited spell. The French midfielder has struggled to establish any consistent run of form at Monaco since his arrival, and the club will hope a full pre-season can help him rediscover the level that once made him one of the best players in the world heading into the 2026/27 campaign.

Paul Pogba
Monaco
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