Pogba is finally ready to make his long-anticipated return to football after two years away from the game due to injuries and a doping ban, set to return from an ankle injury Saturday. However, it appears the midfielder is not ready for a full match yet and will instead be eased into play, likely to earn a spot on the bench and a few minutes late in the match. The 32-year-old will hope to rejuvenate his career after once being a highly touted prospect and viewed as the next world-class midfielder, showing his immense talent in his early years, before a move to Manchester United spiraled his career.