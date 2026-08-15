Paul Pogba Injury: Out for six weeks
Pogba will be out for six weeks with the left thigh injury suffered in training earlier this week, according to Yassine Mergoum of Made in Monegasque.
Pogba's fitness struggles continue to pile up since his arrival at Monaco, and this latest setback comes not long after he had only just returned to action, playing the second half of a preseason friendly against St-Priest. Several reports now suggest Monaco could move to terminate his contract as a result, adding fresh uncertainty to his future at the club as the new coaching staff continues managing his situation.
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