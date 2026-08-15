Paul Pogba headshot

Paul Pogba Injury: Out for six weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 15, 2026

Pogba will be out for six weeks with the left thigh injury suffered in training earlier this week, according to Yassine Mergoum of Made in Monegasque.

Pogba's fitness struggles continue to pile up since his arrival at Monaco, and this latest setback comes not long after he had only just returned to action, playing the second half of a preseason friendly against St-Priest. Several reports now suggest Monaco could move to terminate his contract as a result, adding fresh uncertainty to his future at the club as the new coaching staff continues managing his situation.

Paul Pogba
Monaco
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paul Pogba See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Paul Pogba See More
7 Facts To Know For The 2022 World Cup - Lionel Messi's Last Ride?
SOC
7 Facts To Know For The 2022 World Cup - Lionel Messi's Last Ride?
Author Image
Ben Novack
October 28, 2022
2022 World Cup: Golden Boot Odds
SOC
2022 World Cup: Golden Boot Odds
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
October 26, 2022
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Saturday EPL Picks
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
April 15, 2022
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 33
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
April 14, 2022