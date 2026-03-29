Paul Pogba Injury: Scores in friendly, close to return

Pogba (calf/knee) came off the bench and scored Monaco's only goal in Thursday's friendly against Brentford U23, playing 25 minutes as he continues his comeback, according to Nicolas Ibouanga and Maxime Tilliette of RMC Sport.

Pogba has been out since mid-December with a left calf injury, but Thursday's outing was a real statement, scoring on his return to competitive action is about as good a sign as you can ask for. The 2018 World Cup winner lined up in a double pivot and was always going to be limited to 25 minutes as planned, but the fact that he came through it healthy is what matters most. With Monaco hosting Marseille on April. 5, a spot in the rotation for the Diagonale is looking increasingly realistic but don't expect him to be thrown into the deep end, but Pogba is clearly trending in the right direction at just the right time for the final stretch of the season.